Study finds pay, lack of work-life balance and negative perceptions keeping workers from hospitality jobs

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — More than half a year after Virginia Beach committed to fund bonuses and study to try and help find solutions to the city’s hospitality workforce crisis, the results are in.

Out of the $400,000 set aside, $250,000 was to be used to provide $1,000 bonuses for the first 200 people to get a new job in the city’s hospitality industry and stay past the initial probation period. Michael Woodhead, a consultant for the Hampton Roads Workforce Council who helped pitch the program to Virginia Beach City Council last July, said 75 people took advantage of the program so far — less than half.

However, he doesn’t see that as a failure at all, and neither do the business owners who were able to use the incentive to help fill vacancies.

“We didn’t start the program until late in the season, so that isn’t too bad,” Woodhead said. “Plus we were able to get the industry out in front of prospective employees.”

Woodhead said the entire $100,000 marketing budget was spent.

But what he might be most excited about is the results of the $50,000 survey seeking to find why people aren’t filling the jobs.

“We had affirmed for us what we probably already knew. There were 32 key takeaways,” Woodhead said.

Tourism is a more than $1.5 billion-a-year industry for the city, with the three-mile Oceanfront as the major draw.

In peak summer 2021, the strip was estimated to have roughly 1,000 vacancies in its restaurants, hotels and attractions.

Industry leaders placed blame on the extra federal unemployment benefits, child tax credits and the lack of international students as major factors for the openings.

However, the final report recently delivered to City Council found the top deterrents to applying for a hospitality job are instead low starting salaries, lack of work-family balance and “luke-warm perceptions” of the industry as a whole.

“People who are not in the tourism industry have a more negative and unrealistic and unrealistically negative perception of the tourism industry than people who do work in the tourism industry,” Woodhead said.

Some of that blame the report finds in those who previously worked in the industry. Furloughs during 2020 hurt perceptions of job security industry-wide as well, according to Woodhead.

“We need to overcome those perceptions,” Woodhead said.

In a second report, the Institute for Service Research, which helped conduct the report, looked at possible solutions.

In order to try and address low wages, the report suggests possibly looking at tying compensation to guest satisfaction or production levels and better communicating overall compensation potential.

To address work-life balance, the idea is to pay shift differentials, offer set schedules upon request and host more on-site family events.

“The academic research finds that if an associate’s family can visualize where s/he is and what s/he is doing while at work, then work-family conflict is significantly reduced,” the report mentioned.

When it comes to combating the “negative perception,” the report suggested the city move forward with a public relations plan, celebrating the successes of those who work in the industry, as well as a possible pre-employment job shadowing program.

“We can’t wait to share some of these,” Woodhead said, mentioning he promised to come back and brief City Council.

Woodhead hopes to get their commitment to spending the remaining hiring incentive money.

“That program was awesome. It generated a good amount of interest,” said Tino Destefano, general manager of the Hilton Virginia Beach Oceanfront.

He said while he still has 30-40 vacancies, he said he knows he hired 10 employees because of the bonus. He said they took jobs at his front desk, housekeeping and in the kitchen.

However, Councilman John Moss, an early skeptic of the program who often opposes anything he classifies as a “subsidy” to the industry, said the report generated more questions than answers.

“I don’t think there’s such an urgency if they didn’t spend all the money,” Moss said Monday.