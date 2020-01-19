Students start petition to save VBCPS teacher seen in viral ‘disturbing’ video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A petition is circling social media after a local Virginia Beach teacher was seen in a ‘disturbing’ viral video filmed in a classroom.

10 On Your Side has obtained a video of what appears to be the incident.

It shows the teacher reaching toward a student’s head in an apparent attempt to retrieve headphones while disciplining the child.

In response to the video, VBPCS released a statement saying they “will not tolerate behaviors that do not align with our division’s core values” and they “regret that these children had to experience and witness this conduct from an educator.”

Now, students and other locals have started to cultivate their responses backing the teacher with an online petition.

“There is one other right we have. We still have the freedom of petition. He taught us that. He has taught us so much just for this to happen to him,” says one student.

As of Sunday morning, the petition has over 800 signatures from current students, former students and fellow staff members.

“Discipline him, but don’t destroy his career,” says one commenter, “these kids need him.”

An apparent former coworker commented, “We taught together, did clubs together and he even stood up for me at my wedding… Time for a teacher to get stood up for. Enough is enough.”

10 On Your Side reached out to school officials for comment on the petition Sunday morning. They quickly responded saying that this is a personnel matter and will not be commenting at this time.

