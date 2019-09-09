Students, driver safe after school bus accident in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Students are expected to be alright after a Virginia Beach school bus got into an accident early Monday morning.

According to a Virginia Beach Public Schools spokesperson, bus 797 got into an accident at the intersection of North Landing and Salem Road at around 7:40 Monday morning.

Reports claimed that there were three students, a driver, and a driver assistant on the bus at the time of the accident.

There were no injuries reported during the accident and all passengers are expected to alright.

Landstown Elementary School contacted the parents of the students on board, the Virginia Beach Public Schools spokesperson told 10 On Your Side.

The spokesperson also claimed that the bus was not at fault for the accident.

This incident is an ongoing investigation. Stay updated with WAVY TV 10 and online as we learn more.