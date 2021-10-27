Student ‘in police custody’ after bringing weapon to Kellam High School in VB

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A student is “in police custody” after bringing a weapon to Floyd E. Kellam High School on Tuesday.

School officials say that students and staff are safe following the incident. It wasn’t clear, however, what type of weapon the student had and where it was found.

The following message was sent to Kellam families:

This is Principal Ryan Schubart calling with an important message about school safety. I need to make you aware that one of our students brought a weapon on school property yesterday. Please be assured that everyone is safe, and the student involved is in police custody. Families, please talk to your children about the important role they play in school safety. Remind them that weapons of any kind, even toys, are not allowed on school property, including school buses, for any reason. Having a weapon at school leads to serious consequences. In addition, please tell your children that if they see something concerning, they should say something to an adult. Student safety continues to be the most important part of our jobs, and it is a responsibility that the entire Kellam High School staff takes very seriously. Thank you for your support.

10 On Your Side is working to gather more information from the Virginia Beach police.