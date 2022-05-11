VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Kempsville High School student is in custody after bringing a gun to school on Wednesday morning.

School officials tell 10 On Your Side that an unidentified student brought an unloaded gun on campus that was later confiscated. The student was taken into custody and also faces disciplinary actions with the school.

The following message was sent to families on Wednesday:

Good morning, Kempsville High School families—

Early this morning, my office was alerted by a community member that a student had brought a gun onto school property. Our Office of Safe Schools and the Virginia Beach Police Department immediately responded, discovered and confiscated the weapon (which was not loaded), and took the student into custody. The student will also be disciplined in accordance with the Student Code of Conduct.

Families, please talk to your children about the important role they play in school safety. Remind them that weapons of any kind, even toys, are not allowed on school property for any reason. Having a weapon at school leads to serious consequences. In addition, please ask your children to say something to an adult if they see something concerning. Student safety continues to be the most important part of our jobs, and it is a responsibility that the entire Kempsville staff takes very seriously.

Thank you for your support and assistance in keeping Kempsville High School a safe learning environment for everyone.

Melissa George

Principal