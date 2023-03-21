VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a student was arrested after attempting to enter a Virginia Beach school with a gun Monday.

According to a letter sent to Virginia Beach families, the student attempted to enter Renaissance Academy with a gun, but it was detected at the security station.

The student was immediately arrested following the incident. All students and staff were safe. Police are now investigating the incident and the student is expected to face criminal charges.

In the letter, Renaissance Academy Director James Miller assured families that the safety of students and staff is their highest priority.