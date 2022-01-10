2 adults, 3 children and 2 pets displaced by fire on Warwick Drive in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A family of five and two pets have been displaced after a fire in a townhome Monday.

The structure fire was in the 1200 block of Warwick Drive, which is near Scarborough Square Park in Virginia Beach.

Virginia Beach fire officials said the fire was marked under control as of 7:30 p.m. Monday night. It was out at 7:39 p.m.

Fire officials said the fire started in the kitchen and has been ruled accidental.

Two adults, three children, a dog and a cat were at the residence. They’ve all been displaced because the home is no longer habitable.

The American Red Cross is assisting.

One adult was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation. That was the only injury reported.