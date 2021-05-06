Structure fire on Bonney Road in Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach

by:

Posted: / Updated:

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach fire crews responded to a structure fire off Bonney Road Thursday afternoon.

Dispatchers said the call for the commercial fire came in around 4:15 p.m. at Happy Street and Bonney Road.

Photos show the roof of a pet cremation services business on fire.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.

Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10