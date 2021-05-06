Structure fire on Bonney Road in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach fire crews responded to a structure fire off Bonney Road Thursday afternoon.

Dispatchers said the call for the commercial fire came in around 4:15 p.m. at Happy Street and Bonney Road.

Photos show the roof of a pet cremation services business on fire.

