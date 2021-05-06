Structure fire on Bonney Road in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach fire crews responded to a structure fire off Bonney Road Thursday afternoon.
Dispatchers said the call for the commercial fire came in around 4:15 p.m. at Happy Street and Bonney Road.
Photos show the roof of a pet cremation services business on fire.
Stay with WAVY.com for updates.
Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.