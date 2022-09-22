VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Two Virginia Beach Police officers who were killed in the line of duty more than 40 years ago will now be forever remembered in the city they served.

Thursday morning, the Virginia Beach Police Foundation officially dedicated Jimmy Mobley Way and Bill Black Court in the new Kingston Estates neighborhood in Pungo.

Both Detective Jimmy Mobley and Officer William Black died on July 11, 1979 when their department helicopter crashed into the Atlantic Ocean between Croatan and Dam Neck according to the foundation’s website.

The two were leading a rescue boat to the scene of a disabled boat using their spotlight when the accident occurred.

Former Virginia Beach Police Chief Jake Jacocks said the foundation has been working to name new streets after fallen officers for several years.

“It honors the officers and it helps developers because they don’t have to come up with a new name for a road,” Jacocks said.

Kerri Woodward, vice president of operations for Chesapeake Homes, said her company was happy to help.

(Courtesy – VBPD)

“They approached us. We have three fallen officer names in Kingston Estates and love the idea,” Woodard said. The other officer is Officer George Starr who died in 1991.

Steve Mobley, 47, was five when his father was killed. He, along with his mother, beamed with pride after a current Virginia Beach police helicopter did a fly-by as they were presented with the road sign.

“He was doing what he loved to do,” Mobley said. “He wasn’t, obviously nobody is going to choose to die at 36 years old. There is no doubt about it, he absolutely loved being a police officer.”

Mobley hopes everyone who sees the sign remembers the difficult job police officers do.

Following the presentation, Chesapeake Homes donated $2,500 to the foundation.