Stranding Response Program recovers dead manatee in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Aquarium officials believe the manatee spotted near the mouth of Rudee Inlet in December, has died.

On Facebook, the Virginia Aquarium and Marine Science Center posted that a deceased manatee had been found near the inlet on Friday.

Members of the Stranding Response Program were the ones to recover the manatee.

They have not released the cause of death at this time, but a spokesperson believes the death was ‘cold stress-related’.

Matthew Klepeisz with the Virginia Aquarium and Marine Science Center adds that the body was not fresh, so the animal could have been dead for ‘days or weeks’.

Klepeisz also wanted to stress the importance of reporting certain sea animals to officials if spotted in cold temperatures, including manatees and sea turtles.

The Virginia Aquarium says members of their Stranding Response Program ask the public to call its staff at (757) 385-7575 if they see a manatee in the area.

