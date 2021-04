VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Leaders in Virginia Beach announced their plans to host a Zoom conversation aimed at stopping ‘Asian Hate.’

The Asian American Alliance and Binchmark say they’re going to discuss the topic with Petula Moy, Delegate Kathy Tran, Councilmember Benny Zhang, Mr. Chance Wilson, and Councilmember Sabrina Wooten.

The event will take place on Monday, April 5 at 6:30 p.m. by Zoom.

To join the discussion, click here.

Stay with WAVY.com for more local news updates.