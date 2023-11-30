VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach Police are investigating an unusual theft case involving one of their patrol boats.

On Wednesday, Nov. 29 around 9:10 a.m., VBPD was notified that someone was in Long Creek in a police department marine patrol boat. Officers responded and located the boat, which was under anchor in the creek, close to 2109 Great Neck Road.

Police arrested a man on the boat, identified as 29-year-old Michael Lewis Mastrianni, who they say lives in Virginia Beach.

According to VBPD, the investigation revealed Mastrianni unmoored the boat and drifted in the channel. He has been charged with grand larceny and destruction of property.

The boat is currently docked at the City Marina where investigators are assessing damages.

