VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – STIHL Inc., best known for its popular chainsaws, is furloughing about 30% of its Virginia Beach workforce.

Spokesperson Stephanie Friess confirmed the news on Thursday and said the company made the decision due to “softening market conditions.”

“The duration of said furloughs will respond directly to anticipated improvements in the market. We are committed to supporting our affected employees during this time and will work tirelessly to return all employees to normal work status as soon as possible,” Friess said in a statement.

The announcement comes a day after workers at the plant across from Lynnhaven Mall were suddenly sent home and told to return on Monday.

Stihl Inc., which opened its U.S. headquarters in Virginia Beach in 1974, is the U.S. subsidiary of German-based Stihl. They employ about 2,100 employees and supply more than 10,000 local STIHL dealers, according to the company’s website.

WAVY’s working to find out more about the decision, including when employees could expect to return and if they will receive any compensation in the meantime. Look for updates on this developing news.