VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Crews are currently on the scene after a steeple blew off a church in Virginia Beach Friday evening.

According to police dispatch, the steeple fell off atop the Galilee Episcopal Church on 41st Street and Pacific Avenue.

10 On Your Side’s Michelle Wolf is reporting that the steeple is currently wedged between the church and the Holly Hill Apartment complex next door.

Winds have been gusting to 45-55 mph across Hampton Roads throughout the day. A few trees have fallen in spots and there have been scattered power outages.

Meteorologist Ricky Matthews reports that winds will decrease slowly overnight, but we will continue to see some gusts of 35-50 mph through the early overnight until about 3-4 a.m.

High Wind Warnings are in effect until 4 Saturday. Winds will taper off as we go into Saturday, with a warmer wind out of the SW around 5-10 mph. Minimal wind on Saturday, but breezy conditions return late Sunday, but winds should not be as strong as today.

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the incident including possible injuries following the incident.

This is breaking news and will be updated.