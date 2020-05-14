State trooper involved in crash in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police say a trooper was involved in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 264 Wednesday.

There are minor injuries that are not considered life-threatening, but state police didn’t specify which person sustained the injuries.

Police say the crash happened around 7:50 p.m. on I-264 eastbound at the Rosemont Road exit in Virginia Beach. It involved a state police vehicle and another vehicle.

The exit ramp was shut down as of 8:40 p.m.

Police will release more information as it becomes available.

