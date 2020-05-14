VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police say a trooper was involved in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 264 Wednesday.
There are minor injuries that are not considered life-threatening, but state police didn’t specify which person sustained the injuries.
Police say the crash happened around 7:50 p.m. on I-264 eastbound at the Rosemont Road exit in Virginia Beach. It involved a state police vehicle and another vehicle.
The exit ramp was shut down as of 8:40 p.m.
Police will release more information as it becomes available.
Stay with WAVY.com for updates.
Latest Posts:
- State trooper involved in crash in Virginia Beach
- Patrick Henry Mall plans to reopen Friday with extra cleaning procedures in place
- 99-year-old former Norfolk resident, Pearl Harbor survivor dies after coronavirus infection
- Accomack officials ask governor to exclude county from phase 1 reopening plans for 2 more weeks
- Virginia ABC allows businesses to expand to outside dining areas such as parking lots or patios — but only with a locality’s approval