VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police and health officials in Virginia raced against time to help save the life of a man in Richmond who was bitten by his own pet viper listed as one of the deadliest snakes in the world.

According to Virginia State Police, they got the call from the Virginia Commonwealth University Police Department requesting the “expedited delivery” of antivenom treatment from the Virginia Beach Aquarium.

Police say the man was bitten by his own pet snake overnight. The snake, an African Pit Viper, is listed as one of the top ten deadliest snakes in the world.

VCU hospital had already given the man antivenom treatment from the Smithsonian National Zoo, however, officials say they still needed to give him another dose in order to “save his life.”



A State Police sergeant was able to get the anti-venom from an employee at the Virginia Beach Aquarium and rushed from Virginia Beach to Richmond.



The treatment was then provided to VCU emergency personnel in a short period of time.

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the man’s current condition.

This is breaking news and will be updated.