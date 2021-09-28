‘Stamped from the Beginning’: Virginia Beach Public Library to host reading program discussing race

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Public Library (VBPL) is hosting a reading program to bring community members together and discuss race.

Titled “Stamped from the Beginning,” the program includes a variety of exhibits and engaging events that will culminate in February 2022. Below are two events upcoming events inviting residents and community members in the city:

“Determined: The 400-Year Struggle for Black Equality,” an exhibit from the Virginia Museum of History & Culture, is on display now at Central Library through Monday, Oct. 18.

A StoryWalk® based on the award-winning book, “The Undefeated,” by author Kwame Alexander and illustrator Kadir Nelson, will be on display at Kempsville Library on Thursday, Sept. 30, from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., and will appear at community events, including the Virginia African American Cultural Center’s Community Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 2.

The program centers around Dr. Ibram X. Kendi’s “Stamped from the Beginning: The Definitive History of Racist Ideas in America” for adult readers, and its adaptations, “Racism, Antiracism, and You” for teens, by Kendi and Jason Reynolds; and “Stamped (for Kids): Racism, Antiracism and You,” by Kendi, Reynolds and Sonja Cherry-Paul.

Local officials say the book discussions will begin in October, while programs, including African American genealogy and local history workshops, begin later in fall and winter.

“Stamped from the Beginning” is funded by a grant from Virginia Humanities and the Hampton Roads Community Foundation (HRCF) as part of the “Beneath the Surface“ initiative designed to deepen awareness of the role race and racism play in issues confronting South Hampton Roads.

