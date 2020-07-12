Staff member at Centerville Elementary School, Va. Beach tests positive for COVID-19

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Officials with Virginia Beach City Public Schools confirmed on Sunday that a staff member from Centerville Elementary School tested positive for COVID-19.
The staff member was in the elementary school on July 6 and July 7 and will not be returning to the school until they are cleared by healthcare providers, school officials said.
VBCPS released the information in a letter sent to families who are involved in summer school programs.
School officials said that the Virginia Department of Health “believes the risk of transmission is low” since the staff member was wearing a face covering and practicing social distancing.
The letter also said, “We are working with the VDH to identify and communicate further with individuals who may have had an increased exposure risk and require additional notification and guidance. We are cleaning the school and continue to follow the CDC’s COVID-19 cleaning guidelines. Classes will go on as scheduled Monday.”
Anyone with symptoms should contact their healthcare provider immediately.
Common symptoms include:
- Cough
- Shortness of Breath
- Fever
- Headache
- Loss of taste or smell
- Gastrointestinal symptoms
