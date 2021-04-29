Special Report: VB man who killed his wife’s lover speaks exclusively to WAVY News 10

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Dusan Naumovic, a popular math tutor, is currently serving a five-year sentence after pleading guilty to killing his wife’s lover.

Naumovic is speaking out for the first time about the fatal encounter.

In his interview from jail with WAVY News 10’s Andy Fox, Naumovic said that even though he pleaded guilty to manslaughter, he claims Virginia Beach Police threw away a crucial piece of evidence that would show he was acting in self defense: The mattress Vinicius Carneiro and his wife were laying on when the shooting happened.

Naumovic said he heard noises coming from the bedroom, so he went to the room and turned on the light. The shooting happened five seconds later, killing Carneiro.

Naumovic says that the blood splatter would have shown that Carneiro was coming toward him at the time of the shooting.

Now Naumovic is asking the governor for clemency so he can get out of jail and take care of his son, who has Autism.

