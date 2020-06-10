Special Olympics VA encourages community to participate in Virtual Torch Run

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Many events were canceled because of the coronavirus, including the Special Olympics Summer Games and the Torch Run.

Typically, law enforcement agencies from across Virginia team up to run 1,900 miles to kick off the Special Olympics Summer Games, carrying the “Flame of Hope.” Since the games have been canceled, the organization is inviting the community to join the Virtual Torch Run, at their own pace and on their own time.

When people register for this year’s Virtual Torch Run, they are added to a group on the app Strava where they can log miles — whether they walk, run, or bike.

Chief Deputy Rocky Holcomb, with the Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office, said, “Since we can’t get together and have the regular torch run, we can get everyone involved in a different way. So, now I think that more people can get involved because there are more avenues to do it.”

The Virtual Torch Run started on Monday and it ends Saturday. More than 500 people have already hit the goal of 1,900 miles, so the organizers are hoping to double that by Saturday.

They are also hoping to raise $75,000 through this event, which goes toward helping athletes.

“It is crucial,” said the Strategic Partnership Manager with Special Olympics Virginia Margo Savage. “We supply health services to these athletes. This year in 2020, we’re projecting a million-dollar revenue loss at Special Olympics, so these funds are going to help us keep the doors open for these athletes who otherwise wouldn’t be able to get these services.”

The Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office has been involved with the Special Olympics for years.

“Anything that we can help in, such as Special Olympics, we’re willing to help and we want to help,” said Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office Community Outreach Captain Rick Norris. “The broader the group, the better. The more attention it’s going to bring in and the athletes are going to get the attention that they need and they deserve.”

