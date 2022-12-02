VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Nearly one month after the general election, voters in Virginia Beach can return to the polls Friday for a special election.

Early voting begins Friday for the special election to fill Jen Kigggan’s State Senate seat. Kiggans resigned her seat after beating Congresswoman Elaine Luria in the second district.

Kiggan’s district also includes Norfolk, however, early voting is not starting there yet. The special election is Tuesday, January 10.

Virginia Beach Councilman Aaron Rouse and U.S. Navy veteran Kevin Adams are running in the special election.

Rouse, who’s running as a Democrat, listed his impact as a minority voice on city council, including his work helping small and minority-owned businesses, increasing salaries and enriching the diverse culture with the Something in the Water festival.

If elected to the 7th District seat, Rouse said will fiercely defend a woman’s right to choose, voting rights, criminal justice reform, as well as other democratic initiatives.

Adams said that if he is elected to the Senate he will “continue working to pass Governor Glenn Youngkin’s pro-veteran agenda, cut taxes, ease regulations, keep our communities safe, and make it easier for small business owners like me to get started and stay in business.”