Son of Holocaust survivors: Attack at Capitol Hill shows us Hitler’s Germany could repeat itself

FILE – A picture taken just after the liberation by the Soviet army in January, 1945, shows a group of children wearing concentration camp uniforms at the time behind barbed wire fencing in the Oswiecim (Auschwitz) nazi concentration camp. Germany has agreed to provide more than a half billion euros to aid Holocaust survivors struggling under the burdens of the coronavirus pandemic, the organization that negotiates compensation with the German government said Wednesday. (AP Photo/CAF pap, file)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Some family members, by the hundreds, never made it to the death camps. They were slaughtered on the spot.

With pain and pride, Rabbi Israel Zoberman, of Virginia Beach, still clutches black-and-white images of his relatives who were killed during the Holocaust.

“The husband and father who are not in the picture were massacred in 1941, Aug. 28 to 29, when the entire area [in Surny, Ukriane] where 14,000 Jews were rounded up and machine-gunned,” he said.

His aunt, Basmalka, whose husband was a bank manager, penned letters that recorded the dark chapter in history.

“They had no sign whatsoever something as horrific as the Holocaust would happen. Look how things can change so rapidly — which is a warning to us,” said Israel Zoberman.

The horror would claim the life of his great-grandfather, Rabbi Jacob Zoberman, his wife Deana, and many other family members who were murdered in the Belzec, Poland, death camp.

His family fled to Siberia, and then Kazakhstan. From 1947 to 1949, they lived at the Wetzlar Displaced Persons Camp in the American-occupied zone in Germany. In 1949, his family moved to Israel.

Wetzlar, Germany 1947-1949, Little Israel with grandparents Harry Zvi and Rachel Zoberman

71 years later, Israel Zoberman, founder and spiritual leader of Temple Lev Tikvah in Virginia Beach, has nightmares after seeing a horrible chapter in history unfold in live television coverage this month.

In a matter of hours on Jan. 6, the nation watched as an attack was launched on democracy.

Israel Zoberman on two occasions served as guest chaplain on the Senate floor — the same place where a violent mob attempted to fight to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on Jan. 6.

One of those two guest occasions was six years ago.

“In my prayer [on the Senate floor in 2014] I mentioned the Holocaust and I was grateful for American democracy — and here I am praising American democracy, [and] in the very place where I stood was just invaded by America’s own children,” said Israel Zoberman.

Since the attack, Israel Zoberman says those involved in the insurrection have changed his view on whether the history of Adolf Hitler’s Germany could repeat itself.

“I hate to tell you it could happen. It could happen, even here, [and] become the kind of dictatorship that would swallow its citizens — not just Jews, not just Blacks, but all others [who don’t agree with their ideology],” he said.

When asked whether he was speaking of white supremacy, Israel Zoberman responded: “Absolutely, absolutely, absolutely.”

Hundreds of people, including business owners, police officers, a firefighter, retired and active-duty troops are under investigation. Israel Zoberman has a message for them.

“I come from a world that witnessed the destruction of democracies; Germany was a democracy before Hitler took over, so do not take for granted the freedoms we enjoy,” said Israel Zoberman.