VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The residents of Holland Pines in Virginia Beach are reporting nuisance odors in their neighborhood.

The City of Virginia Beach Public Utilities, Public Works departments and the Hampton Roads Sanitation District are working together to investigate and identify potential sources of the unwanted smell.

As of Nov. 15, the presence of sanitary sewage was not detected in the samples collected of nearby ponds and waterways.

Investigators theorize that the smell could be due to natural causes related to low dissolved oxygen content in the Holland Pines pond. Dry weather conditions may also be a contributing factor of the odor’s lasting intensity and persistence.

Investigations are expected to continue and Public Works will provide an update once testing has been concluded.

To report nuisance odors, please contact Virginia Beach Public Works Operations at 757-385-1470 or email them at pwclrks@vbgov.com.