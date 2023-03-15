VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — There’s “Something on the Menu” at restaurants in Virginia Beach.

The Virginia Beach Restaurant Association is hosting the city-wide dining event set for April 23 to April 30. The event coincides with the “Something in the Water” music festival.

Participating restaurants will be spreading festival spirits with a casual groove, cool vibes and great eats all week. Locals and visitors are invited to enjoy daily menu specials highlighting food and beverage items exclusively created for this celebratory week.

Participating restaurants will be announced soon.

