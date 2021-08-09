‘Something Local’ music festival coming to Oceanfront this Saturday

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — In a matter of days, “Something Local” is coming to Virginia Beach.

It’s something big, something fun, and something that will benefit an organization that saves the lives of the most vulnerable children in our communities.

Positivity. It’s a feeling Brandon Liburd, better known as DJ BeEezy, says he felt for months after going to Pharrell Williams’ Something in the Water festival at the Oceanfront.

With COVID-19 postponing the event the last two years, Liburd wanted to bring positivity to our community now.

“I just figured I’ll create a space that people can come to and just have a good time and forget about the negative narrative. Let’s just put that away for a day,” Liburd said.

So, DJ BeEezy created “Something Local.” It’s a music festival featuring local musicians and DJs. You’ll hear a mix of Reggae, R&B, songs that will take you down memory lane, and today’s top hits.

DJ BeEezy

“There is a party. There will be a party,” Liburd said.

It’ll be a party where every penny raised goes to Seton Youth Shelters, an organization that provides emergency shelter and mentoring for at-risk youth in Hampton Roads.

“I started thinking about the kids and the ones that, like, this is our future. These are the people that we need to invest in,” Liburd said,

Seton will have representatives there you can speak with, meanwhile there will be games and raffles and –simply put — a good time.

“Come, enjoy yourself, escape. Escape anything that you may have going on personally. Escape anything that is going on externally, out in the world, and when you walk away, you’re just filled with so much positivity that you’re talking about that for days,” Liburd said.

“Something Local” is this Saturday, August 14, at Ocean House Tree House, which is at 19th Street and Atlantic Avnue at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront. The festival runs from noon until 10 p.m.

There is no entry fee, but you are asked to make a donation to Seton.

You can do that with cash or through a QR code they will have at the event.

Click here for more information on Something Local.