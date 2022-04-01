VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Walk MS is just one week away.

10 On Your Side’s Katie Collett set a goal of raising $15,000 for the WAVY Warriors team. All of the funds will go to the National MS Society to research new medication and the search for a cure.

Those behind an event called “Something Local” caught wind of Katie’s goal and decided to make her mission their mission.

“What we do at Something Local is we look for ways to give back to the community. We look for reasons to uplift the community using our locals, putting the spotlight on our locals,” said Brandon Liburd, better known as DJBeEzy, and creator of Something Local.

DJBeEzy and Dr. Nichole King of Best Life Physical Therapy & Sports Medicine in Virginia Beach decided to shine that spotlight on the WAVY Warriors to benefit Walk MS.

“Your goal is a bigger goal. You know? It’s not just your goal for you. It’s your goal for anyone who has MS and trying to find a cure and help with research and the knowledge and education out there,” said Dr. King in an interview with Collett.

DJBeEzy says 100% of the proceeds from Something Local will go to the WAVY Warriors Walk MS Team.

“I want to be as impactful as I possibly can. So, your goal of $15,000 I’m not going to lie. I’m trying to shatter that. I’m trying to do the most because what we’re trying to do is come up with a cure, you know, or at least do our part,” said DJBeEzy. “That’s what we’re trying to do, to come up with a cure and raise awareness and support for all of those who suffer from Multiple Sclerosis. We all have friends, we all have family, we all have loved ones that this disease has touched, and the only way to really make a statement is not to just put a ceiling on it. We want to go past that.”

“Even since we started this event, more people have contacted me that I didn’t know were effected by it, and were interested. So, that was a big goal from Best Life’s standpoint was to raise awareness, and to also show any patients that we have the support that our community does have with this disease and to share your inspiring story,” said Dr. King.

Fun and fundraising are two things you can expect at Something Local.

“We have raffles. We’ve got that going on. and then we have a couple of items that we will be auctioning off,” said DJBeEzy.

He also says there is a small number of exclusive Something Local t-shirts for sale. Several DJs & performers throughout the area have big plans to make this event a party you don’t want to miss.

Those performing include, DJ CanRock, DJBeEzy, and LittKeys.

What should you bring?

“Wallets. Good Spirits. Dancing Shoes,” said DJBeEzy.

To donate to the WAVY Warriors, click here.

Click here to register to walk with the WAVY Warriors at Walk MS.