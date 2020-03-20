Breaking News
Deadly officer-involved shooting at Virginia Beach Oceanfront
Something in the Water 2020 canceled, but what about a refund?

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Several major scheduled events across Hampton Roads have been canceled or postponed due to the growing coronavirus concern.

Something in the Water is no different. The event announced on March 13 that after much consideration, the festival would return in April 2021. Shortly after the announcement, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam issued a Public Health Emergency Order that put a 10-person limit on public gatherings to help prevent the spread of the virus.

Event officials released that they will honor this years’ tickets for the 2021 festival, however, some would like to know about refunds, especially during this time of financial hardship.

According to the SITW announcement, in order to receive a refund, “Original purchasers must obtain a refund by submitting a request on this website after March 20, 2020. All refund requests must be submitted through this website and no refunds will be processed by contacting Front Gate Tickets via phone or email.”

As of 2 p.m. on March 20, there are no follow-up details or active links to submit the request, but we will keep checking back to update you as information becomes available.

While refunds are not likely to be an overnight process, we do know that last year, the Friday event was canceled due to weather and refunds were issued within a week after the festival ended.

As for next year, the SITW Twitter page released that the dates would run from April 23 to April 25. It is unknown at this time if the week-long events leading up to the weekend performances will also take place.

The website does have a ticket support page that may answer additional questions relating to the festival.

Visit the WAVY Something in the Water page for more news and updates.

See what other events have been canceled across Hampton Roads due to the coronavirus.

We will be updating this article as information is released.

