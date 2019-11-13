Something in the Water organizer Pharrell reveals themes for 2020 festival

VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA – APRIL 27: A$AP Ferg performs onstage at SOMETHING IN THE WATER – Day 2 on April 27, 2019 in Virginia Beach City. (Photo by Brian Ach/Getty Images for Something in the Water)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Something in the Water festival organizer Pharrell Williams has revealed some new details about the upcoming festival in 2020.

Pharrell told Virginia Beach City Council Tuesday that Something in the Water — which will be held April 20 to 26, 2020 — will have themed days.

“This is not what this is about, but I just can’t help myself — I just have to tell you, that there is something in it for everybody,” Pharrell told council members, referring to Something in the Water.

The music artist appeared at the meeting Tuesday evening to speak in support of the Dome mixed-use, multi-venue development, a project he is also involved with.

Pharrell continued: “There is going to be a celebration of life, which is health and wellness day on Monday. On Tuesday, there is going to be a tech day… There is going to be a women’s Wednesday.”

Pharrell also said there would be a food-and-wine-themed day.

2020’s Something in the Water will be the festival’s second year. The inaugural festival was held in April 2019.

The three-day festival brought numerous big-name music artists to the area, including Missy Elliot, Dave Matthews Band, Jay-Z, Usher, and more.

The festival was originally slated to announce its 2020 lineup Tuesday, but 10 On Your Side confirmed the release would not be Tuesday.

It’s unclear when the release date will now be.