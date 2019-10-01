Va. Beach leaders slated to discuss Something in the Water impact, 2020 plans

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — City leaders in Virginia Beach on Tuesday are expected to talk about Pharrell’s Something in the Water festival.

Discussion on the inaugural festival, economic impact and a kickoff for the 2020 festival is listed under City Manager Tom Leahy’s briefings, according to an agenda for Tuesday afternoon’s meeting.

The agenda shows Dr. Vinod Agarwal with Old Dominion University is expected to give a presentation on the festival’s economic impact to the city and region.

A presentation included in a briefing to council members showed an event announcement is slated for Oct. 14. A lineup is then expected to be released by Nov. 12, which is three days before tickets go on sale to the public.

Those announcements would come much earlier than they did for the inaugural festival — which saw an initial lineup released a little over two months ahead of time. That lineup then saw a number of additions, tweaks and details dropped in the proceeding weeks.

Tickets for the first festival went on sale in March, with early bird and VIP tickets promptly selling out.

Something in the Water was the brainchild of Virginia Beach native Pharrell Williams. The firest year of the festival included Hampton Roads’ own Missy Elliott and Timbaland as well as a somewhat surprise guest appearance by Jay-Z.

The festival was widely lauded as a success by city leaders, local businesses and members of the public. Eighty-percent of around 1,600 people who responded to a poll stemming from a city-facilitated texting service said Something in the Water 2019 was “awesome.”

Something in the Water 2020 is expected to run from Monday, April 20 to Sunday, April 26, with the concerts slated for Friday through Sunday.

One area promoters said they want to work on for 2020 is communication with festival organizers sooner and more details.

Tuesday’s meeting is slated to begin at 2 p.m.

Look for more updates on air and online later today.