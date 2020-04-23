Something in the Water gives shoutout to local elementary school community garden

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Something in the Water festival took to social media today to highlight Seatack Elementary School’s community garden which is in full bloom on its one year anniversary.

The Something in the Water cultural music festival created by Virginia Beach native Pharrell Williams had to cancel the week-long event this year due to the coronavirus.

Last year shortly before the festival began, Pharrell made a stop at Seatack, his former elementary school, to say hello and help with the unveiling of a community garden.

Well, a year later and the day before the 2020 SITW music performances were set to start, the event posted to its social media giving a shout out to the garden and its harvesting success.

Last year’s garden sponsors included Pharrell and SITW, Virginia Natural Gas, Timberland, WPL, and Visionscapes.

