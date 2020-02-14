Something in the Water 2020: Friday is community involvement deadline

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Calling all 757 businesses and artists!

Friday is the last day to apply to get involved in the Something in the Water Festival. This is a chance to really show festival-goers from all over the country what Hampton Roads has to offer.

The festival runs the entire week from April 20 to the 26, with the main musical performances from Friday to Sunday. Entertainers like Virginia Beach natives Clipse (brothers Gene “No Malice” Thornton and Terrence “Pusha T” Thornton), Petersburg’s Trey Songz, and Virginia Beach’s own superstar Pharrell Williams are set to hit the stage through the weekend.

Organizers are calling all businesses, restaurants and artists to get involved with the event.

This year there is a Something in the Water Marketplace. It will start at noon and run until midnight the weekend of the music festival. It will feature grab and go treats, gifts, art and items that represent the 757.

If any of this sounds like fun, you can apply right now on the “get involved” page of Something in the Water’s website. Earlier this week, during a festival update meeting, Councilman Aaron Rouse said businesses can even get a digital advertisement with something in the water.”This festival is not designed to push any businesses out of business or overlook them.

It’s designed to be more of a community-based festival and to bring them into the fold.”Performers can apply to perform around the festival venue.You can apply right now on the “get involved” page of something in the water’s website.