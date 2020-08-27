‘Someone out there knows something’: Virginia Beach releases videos to help solve cold cases

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The City of Virginia Beach has launched a new series of online videos to help solve some of the police department’s cold cases. The first video released features a case from 1978.

In August 1978, 18-year-old Barbara Jean Monaco was visiting the Oceanfront with her sister from Connecticut — then she vanished.

“Barbara announced she was going to take a walk down the street and go back to Peabodys,” said a family friend.

Monaco left her hotel to walk the six blocks. She wasn’t seen again, and her body has never been found. No one has been arrested.

“Obviously want to find out what happened to her,” said Virginia Beach Police Investigator Tony Suchy. “I think someone out there knows something.”

Suchy is the police department’s cold case investigator. He’s hoping this video will create a spark.

“Really what’s not there in this case is Barbara Jean,” Suchy added. “We don’t have a body in this case.”

Suchy says detectives developed three persons of interest over the years, but the leads have run dry.

“If there was someone in Virginia Beach, if they know anything at all, if they would just come forward,” said Monaco’s sister.

It’s been more than 40 years since Barbara Jean disappeared. Investigators say they just need that one tip.

“What I’m hoping is that someone sees this video and contacts those people who may know something and provides that missing piece or missing pieces for this case,” Suchy added.

Barbara Jean Monaco would have been 60 years old if she were alive today.

You can watch the full episode on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

