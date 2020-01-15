Someone in Virginia Beach bought Mega Millions ticket that won $1 million

FILE – In this Oct. 17, 2018, file photo a Mega Millions lottery ticket rests on the shop counter at the Street Corner Market in Cincinnati. A lottery ticket worth $530 million in the Mega Millions draw was sold at a liquor store in San Diego, the City News Service reports. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Mega Millions ticket purchased in Virginia Beach didn’t win the big prize of $91 million in Tuesday night’s drawing, but it is worth a nice chunk of change — $1 million.

The winning numbers for the drawing were 9-11-13-31-47 and the Mega Ball number was 11.

The Virginia Lottery says a ticket purchased at the 425 Kings Grant Road 7-Eleven in Virginia Beach matched all numbers except for the Mega Ball, the only ticket nationwide to do so.

The odds of winning the $1 million prize: 1 in 12,607,306.

The lottery says the person has 180 days to claim the prize, and advises they sign the back of the ticket in the meantime to claim ownership.

Since no one won the grand prize, the Mega Millions jackpot is expected to grow to an estimated $103 million by the time of Friday’s drawing.