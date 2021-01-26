Some Virginia Beach senior living residents, associates receive coronavirus vaccines

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Residents and associates from a Virginia Beach senior living home received their first doses of coronavirus vaccinations at First Colonial Inn on Monday.

Sarah Browning, First Colonial Inn spokeswoman, said residents at Kisco Senior Living Community were vaccinated first and the remaining doses went to associates with the community.

Browning says First Colonial Inn worked closely with its pharmacy partner, CVS, and local public health officials to make the event happen. Although the vaccine is optional, she noted many residents and associates expressed interest in receiving the vaccine.















(Photos courtesy: First Colonial Inn)

