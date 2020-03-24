Some VB firefighters taken off duty after possibly coming into contact with COVID-19 case

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Fire officials in Virginia Beach say a “small number” of firefighters are currently being evaluated after possibly coming into contact with a COVID-19 case.

Art Kohn, fire department spokesman, said the firefighters have been taken off-duty as a precaution.

They are all in self-quarantine.

As of 3:45 p.m., none of them had tested positive for the virus.

