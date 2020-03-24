Some VB firefighters taken off duty after possibly coming into contact with COVID-19 case

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Fire officials in Virginia Beach say a “small number” of firefighters are currently being evaluated after possibly coming into contact with a COVID-19 case.
Art Kohn, fire department spokesman, said the firefighters have been taken off-duty as a precaution.
They are all in self-quarantine.
As of 3:45 p.m., none of them had tested positive for the virus.
Stay with WAVY.com for updates.
Latest Posts:
- US could soon become epicenter of virus pandemic after ‘very large acceleration’ in cases, WHO warns
- Former Texas A&M star dies in New York from COVID-19
- Officials: Spot scams and protect the community
- Three injured, one airlifted after fire in Gloucester
- Athletes left with questions after Tokyo Olympics postponed