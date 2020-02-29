SoldierFit gym holding 2nd-annual fundraiser for StandUp for Kids Saturday

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A local gym is hosting a fundraiser to help kids and teens without a place to call home.

This is the second year SoldierFit is holding a boot camp workout to raise money for StandUp for Kids.

“I’ve actually found myself homeless at one point in my life and I know how that goes, so it’s very near and dear to my heart. It’s a problem that I don’t think anybody should have to deal with,” said Vec Moravec, who is an owner and trainer at SoldierFit. “We know that there is an issue here in Virginia Beach and the Hampton Roads area and we wanted to help fight that.”

StandUp for Kids helps disconnected and homeless youth ages 12 to 24.

“We do hygiene pack, and food packs, and storage nights, and we provide dinner for our kids three nights a week — food and friendship, as we call it,” said Nicole Pixler, co-executive director of StandUp for Kids.

Pixler says the boot camp event helps fund their program and it raises awareness for an issue people don’t like to think about.

“When you’re talking about the youth, nobody wants to think that there’s a kid in the street,” said Pixler. “Nobody wants to think that there’s a child who doesn’t know where their next meal is coming from.”

That’s why fundraisers like this one are crucial, they say.

“It can help us house them and get them off the street into a safe place while we work them through the system to get more permanent housing,” Pixler said.

Last year, the event raised close to $2,000. This year, they hope to double that, giving youth and teens affected by homelessness another chance.

“It’s a vicious cycle that continues to keep attacking these people and we want to help them out and help get them out of that cycle,” said Moravec.

The workout starts at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at SoldierFit’s location on Holland Road.

It’s $20 to drop in and all of that money is going to StandUp for Kids.

Blackwater Barbeque will also be there and is donating a portion of its proceeds.

Latest Posts: