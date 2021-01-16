‘So this happened again’: Environmentalists, residents share frustration over gender reveal confetti bomb

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Staff at Virginia Beach Parks and Recreation are reminding residents to be more environmentally friendly when doing gender reveals.

VB Parks and Rec posted on social media regarding the recent “confetti bomb” at Pleasure House Natural Area.

“So this happened again,” officials wrote on the post. “When non-biodegradable confetti or microplastics are used to make popular gender reveal announcements, the wildlife habitat at our parks and natural areas suffers greatly.”

Officials added that harmful litter pollutes waterways which affects the community and the environment.

Courtesy – Virginia Beach Parks & Recreation

Courtesy – Virginia Beach Parks & Recreation

“We wish to thank the Earth-conscious volunteers who yet again joined us to clean this difficult type of debris that gets entrenched within marsh grasses. It is critical that we all do our part to leave no trace and help protect and preserve our environment, waterways, and wildlife.”

In September of last year, environmentalists and residents voiced their frustration after finding pink confetti strewn over a portion of the Pleasure House Point Natural Area.

The kind of confetti left behind was the type from a confetti bomb, like the ones currently popular for gender reveals.

Pleasure House Point said more than $500 has been pledged to help find those responsible for the debris.