Photo of Smartmouth Brewing’s dolphin mascot that disappeared over the 4th of July weekend. (Smartmouth Photo)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Smartmouth Brewing Company’s mascot is missing and the brewery is asking the public to keep an eye out for it.

Brewdolf, the brewery’s dolphin mascot, disappeared from Smartmouth’s Oceanfront Pilot House on 32nd Street in Virginia Beach over the weekend. The dolphin is seen as a staple there, as it greets visitors as they come in to the brewery.

The brewery posted about Brewdolf’s disappearance on social media, saying, “If you took our beloved mascot, clear your conscious, regain your karma and come clean.”

Anyone with info on Brewdolf’s whereabouts should call the brewery at (757) 624-3939.