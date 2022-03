VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A small brush fire involving a homeless camp broke out Tuesday morning off Potters Road in Virginia Beach.

The roughly 600-square-foot fire is in the 2400 block of Potters Road, near London Bridge Road. Firefighters got the call at 7 a.m. and said it was under control as of 9:30 a.m.

Fire officials said no injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is unknown at this time.