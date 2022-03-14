Slight fall in oil price halts daily surge at gas pumps, but for how long?

After gas prices hit a yearly high earlier this month, motorists could soon see some relief at the pumps. Patrick De Haan, GasBuddy’s Head of Petroleum Analysis said prices could fall as much as 15 to 30 cents per gallon over the next couple of weeks. (Getty Images)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Motorists nationwide and in Hampton Roads continue to see record-breaking gas prices at pumps amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

According to AAA, the price of crude oil crested above $123 per barrel after the invasion and has gradually fallen below $110. Officials see the drop as encouraging and may remove the price pressure motorists experience at the pumps, but not all.

The national average price of a gallon of gas hit $4.33 on March 11, before falling a penny and holding throughout the weekend and Monday at $4.32.

Consumers can expect the current trend at the pump to continue as long as crude prices climb, officials say.

Today’s national average for a gallon of gas is $4.32, which is 26 cents more than a week ago, 84 cents more than a month ago, and $1.47 more than a year ago.

Demand for gasoline rose slightly from 8.74 million b/d to 8.96 million b/d, which along with a reduction in total supply, contribute to rising pump prices. But, increasing oil prices play the lead role in pushing gas prices higher.

“This war is roiling an already tight global oil market and making it hard to determine if we are near a peak for pump prices, or if they keep grinding higher,” says AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross.

In Virginia, prices across the state continued rising on the second week of March before reaching a record-breaking high of $4.25 on March 11.



Virginia’s average pump price increased 25 cents last week to $4.23 Monday which is two cents below the high but still $1.49 higher compared to a year ago.



In Hampton Roads, prices peaked at $4.27 on March 11 and are down to $4.21 Monday. While six cents lower, this is 26 cents higher than a week ago, 85 cents more than February and $1.51 higher than a year ago.