Skin safety tips from local doctor during extreme heat

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Over the past week, parts of Hampton Roads saw days with extreme heat and four straight days with temperatures at least 100 degrees or higher.



Ten On Your Side spoke with Dermatologist Reginald Henry with Sentara Medical Group, through a zoom interview about damage to the skin. He says 80 percent of the skin cancers he sees are on the ears, nose and forehead.



If you see something that doesn’t look right, a visit to the doctor may be necessary.

“Anything that bleeds, that’s there after 6 to 8 weeks, that needs to get looked at. Moles that change, not overnight not over a period of a week, but over a period of a couple of months,” said Dr. Henry

He says if you’re going out to the beach for hours, a heavier sunscreen is required.



On a normal day where you’re not outside the whole time, a lower SPF is acceptable which is often found in moisturizers. He says if you can wear a hat to cover your head and your ears when in the sun.