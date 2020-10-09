SITW’s ‘VA for the People’ calling on Virginia volunteers for early voting, Election Day

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Something in the Water’s “VA for the People” is calling on all volunteers in Virginia to help with early voting and the coming Election Day.

Volunteers are needed as poll monitors during early voting and they are needed for multiple positions on Election Day November 3.

“When everyday voters from our communities get turned away from the polls, have questions about voting rules, don’t know where to go vote, or get blocked or disenfranchised while trying to vote, everyone loses, and we can’t let that happen on our watch. That’s why Election Protection matters. Volunteer with a shift during the early voting period or sign up for Election Day support,” the team said in a statement released.

Here’s how to get involved:

Click here to volunteer as a poll monitor during the early vote period

to volunteer as a poll monitor during the early vote period Click here to volunteer on Election Day

Once you sign up, the staff at the Virginia Civic Engagement Table will contact you directly. They will provide training to volunteers as well as masks and hand sanitizers. Stipends are also available for those who need them.

A reminder that voter registration ends October 13.

