Something in the Water festival postponed until next year due to coronavirus

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Something in the Water has decided to postpone its second-annual festival.

The 2020 festival was slated to start April 20 this year, but coronavirus concerns have made organizers decide to postpone the event.

All tickets will be honored at next year’s festival — from April 23-25, 2021.

Purchasers of tickets will be notified by Friday about how to obtain a refund if they can’t attend the 2021 festival.

“Please use this time to keep building, creating, and progressing. The SITW team certainly will. There are a number of timely community-centric displays of goodwill that we are working hard to ensure still happen this April — things like planting of a new school garden, public art, SITW Restaurant Week and more,” the festival’s announcement read.

The festival is the latest to postpone following an outbreak of COVID-19 in the United States. South by Southwest, Coachella and Stagecoach have canceled their planned events, among many others across the country.

Earlier this week, Virginia Beach City Council received a briefing on the festival. At the time, it was still scheduled to go on.

During the meeting, Virginia Beach Emergency Management Director Erin Sutton said they are assessing the special events on the following seven factors:

Crowd density Nature of contact between participants Indoors or outdoors and layout of venue Whether the event will be attended by registered and non-registered participants Number of participants from countries affected by the COVID-19 outbreak Age of the participants Status of declared public health emergency

This story is breaking and will be updated as more information becomes available.