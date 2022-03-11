Single-lane closures on Laskin Road in VB Sunday, Monday

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Crews will close some travel lanes on Laskin Road this Sunday and Monday for utility work that’s part of the Laskin Road Bridge Replacement and Widening Project.

The continuous single-lane closures will be in both directions of Laskin Road near the First Colonial Road intersection.

The closures will start as early as 8 a.m. Sunday, March 13 to 8 a.m. Sunday, March 14.

The single-lane closures include:

Eastbound Laskin Road from west of First Colonial Road to Nevan Road

Westbound Laskin Road at Nevan Road

The left-turn lane to eastbound Laskin Road from southbound First Colonial Road.

Access to properties in the area will be open at all times.

The work is weather-dependent.