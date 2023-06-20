VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The organizers of the new BEACH IT! Festival coming to the Virginia Beach Oceanfront June 23-25 announced on Tuesday they are now offering single-day passes.

The headliners for the country music festival include Miranda Lambert, Thomas Rhett and Luke Bryan. Click here to see the full lineup of performers.

1-day passes will be distributed digitally as opposed to on wristbands. The cost is $99 for the general admission (GA) pass, and get this, taxes and fees are included!

A 3-day GA pass is still available for $269 plus fees. There is also a 3-day VIP pass for $919 and a 3-day VIP reserved pass for $1,169. All ticket options remained available at last check.

According to the BEACH IT! website, prices will increase by $30 on Thursday, June 22.

There are discounted tickets available for active military, veterans and first responders at VetTix.org.

BOX OFFICE & WILL CALL

Festival passes will be available for purchase at the BEACH IT! Box Office along the Boardwalk, between 7th and 8th streets, from Thursday, June 22 through Sunday, June 25.

If you are picking up your passes at Will Call, visit the Box Office and make sure you bring your Front Gate or Ticketmaster Exchange order number PLUS a valid photo ID with you.