Show of support fills VB Oceanfront for hospitalized business owner battling COVID-19

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Beach Oceanfront community is coming together to support one of its own.

The owner of Jungle Golf, Preston Midgett, is currently hospitalized in the ICU as he battles COVID-19.

Businesses across the resort area are posting signs and rooting for his recovery in a touching show of support.

Midgett is a well-known and very loved person down at the Oceanfront. His friends and loved ones tell 10 On Your Side he’s a quiet man but a fighter who will beat this disease.

From restaurants and hotels to parking lots and even coupon stands, well-wishes are pouring in for Midgett.

“These people truly do love him,” said Rachel Cook, a close friend and longtime employee at Jungle Golf.

We’re told Midgett has been hospitalized for over a week after testing positive for COVID-19.



“We’re praying. We’re optimistic. He’s strong, he’s healthy so we’re sure he’s going to pull through this, but it’s scary,” Cook said.

According to an online update from his family, Midgett is in respiratory failure due to pneumonia. He was recently switched from a ventilator to a stronger machine to help his lungs.



B.J. Baumann, another close friend, sparked the campaign of care to send a show of support to the family.

Baumann said Midgett is a devoted member of the resort community.

“I think that it showed with all the signs. You can see the number of people that he obviously has touched,” she said.

Cook said the movement for her boss is heartwarming.

“I just got chills and it brought tears to my eyes,” she said. “The outpouring is beautiful.”

They’re all pulling for his recovery and counting down the days until Midgett is back at the beach.

10 On Your Side has been in touch with the Midgett family. They thank the community for the support, and they ask for continued prayers.