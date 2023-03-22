VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A 21-year-old man was arrested after a ShotSpotter alert in Virginia Beach.
On March 18, around 9:03 p.m. police were alerted by ShotSpotter that there were multiple gunshots in the 800 block of Woodard Crescent.
When police arrived and searched the area, they found multiple shell casings.
An investigation led to the arrest of Brandon Rosario, 21, he was charged with reckless handling of a firearm and discharging a firearm in a public place on March 22.
