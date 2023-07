VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A ShotSpotter alert, along with the help of citizens, helped police arrest a man in Virginia Beach.

According to police, ShotSpotter alerted officers around 10:10 p.m. on July 24 about multiple gunshots in the 5000 block of West Hastings Arch. When officers arrived on the scene, they found multiple shell casings.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Police say with the help of citizens, officers were able to arrest 27-year-old Deondre Fields and charge him with discharging a firearm in a public place.