VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach Police received a ShotSpotter Alert 4th of July night that resulted in an arrest.

Photo courtesy: VBPD

The ShotSpotter technology picked up multiple gunshots in the 5800 block of Waxham Court just before 9 p.m., according to VBPD.

When officers arrived on scene, they heard more gunfire nearby, which led them to a man with a gun. Police took 45-year-old David Parker into custody on charges of reckless handling of a firearm and discharging a firearm in city limits.

This case is being actively investigated by the Detective Bureau.