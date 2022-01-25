ShotSpotter alert helps officers apprehend burglary suspect on Coach Circle in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A ShotSpotter notification helped officers apprehend a burglary suspect in Virginia Beach Monday morning.

According to police, they initially got the ShotSpotter alert around 10:25 a.m. Monday in the 1000 block of Coach Circle.

While they were investigating the alert, the officers got a call regarding a residential burglary in progress in the same block of Coach Circle with several suspects.

The officers were already on the scene due to the ShotSpotter alert and were able to apprehend one of the suspects. The stolen property were recovered and returned to the victim.

The man accused in the burglary, identified as 24-year-old Norfolk resident James Murphy, was arrested and charged with breaking and entering with intent to commit a felony.

